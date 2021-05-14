Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.