Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $4.03 Million in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 314,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.07 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

