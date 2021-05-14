Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,293 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,031,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $281.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

