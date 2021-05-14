Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,277 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,187.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

