Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,336 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $252.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.13. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.