Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.54 and a 200 day moving average of $237.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

