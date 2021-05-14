Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $3.94 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

