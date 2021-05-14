Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

