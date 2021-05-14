Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,658 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of LW stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.