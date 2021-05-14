Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1,740.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 183,116 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.