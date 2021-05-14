Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,074 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PAR Technology worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

