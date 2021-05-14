Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,775 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of V.F. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of V.F. by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

V.F. stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

