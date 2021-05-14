Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Oxford Industries worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

