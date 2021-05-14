Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,902 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

