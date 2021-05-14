Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $7.13 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HIG stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

