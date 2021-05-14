Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 4.38% of Alpha Pro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 269,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of APT stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -1.27. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

