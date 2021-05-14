Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $252.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.10. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

