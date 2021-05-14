Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $584.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $623.45 and a 200 day moving average of $529.08. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $240.34 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

