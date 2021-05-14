Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 65,529 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,529 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

