Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $643.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.20 million and the lowest is $598.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $417.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,694,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

