Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.70

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.70 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 130.60 ($1.71). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 130.60 ($1.71), with a volume of 1,844,644 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

