Gregory D. Kerley Sells 50,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SWN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 15,750,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,207,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

