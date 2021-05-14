Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

