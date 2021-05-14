Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,900 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 222,365 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 226,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 540,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,782,711. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

