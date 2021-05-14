Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,094 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.38. 8,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

