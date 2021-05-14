Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,458 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 304,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,085,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

