Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 127,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

