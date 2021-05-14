Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $124.72 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,937 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up about 15.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Universal Display worth $124,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $25,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 108.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 17.2% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,710. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.36. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

