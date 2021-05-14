Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $7.76 on Friday, hitting $313.02. The stock had a trading volume of 412,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.66. The stock has a market cap of $887.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

