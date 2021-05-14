Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $3,690,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

