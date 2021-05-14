Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 115.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

NYSE GS traded up $8.08 on Friday, reaching $366.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.25 and its 200-day moving average is $289.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

