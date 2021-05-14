Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

