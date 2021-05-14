Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.42. 172,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,905. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

