Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,772. The firm has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

