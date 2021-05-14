Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $208.71. The company had a trading volume of 433,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.48.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.