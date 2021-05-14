Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,726 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

