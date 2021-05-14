Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,412 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

