Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Magnite worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,977. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,087,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

