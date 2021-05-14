Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE MP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

