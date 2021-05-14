Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $562.02. The company had a trading volume of 94,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $307.50 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $349.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

