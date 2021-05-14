Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,020 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 72,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,578. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

