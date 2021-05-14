Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day moving average of $185.20. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

