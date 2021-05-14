Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML stock traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $631.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,366. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $283.31 and a 12-month high of $675.65. The company has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $638.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.