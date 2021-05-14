Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,065 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,065 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $30.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.52.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

