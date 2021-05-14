Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,422 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

