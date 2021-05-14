Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 955 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,418 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.26. 35,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

