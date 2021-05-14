Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 100,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 990,080 shares.The stock last traded at $34.64 and had previously closed at $34.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

