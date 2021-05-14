Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.75 Million

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce sales of $233.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.04 million. Groupon reported sales of $395.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $984.44 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $999.54 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Groupon by 2,995.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

