GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Raised to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRWG. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.74 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

