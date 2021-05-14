GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRWG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

GRWG opened at $35.53 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.74 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

